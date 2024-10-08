26 C
Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (PTI) Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics by a whisker, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport after an illustrious career.
The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.
“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time,” she said in a statement.
“Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”

