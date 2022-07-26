AYO 2022: Guwahati Remain Dominant With 47 Medals On Day 3

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: The athletes provided many power-packed performances on the Day 3 of Assam Youth Olympics on Sunday. The Super Sunday at the Olympics was manifested by some brilliant sporting performances in Gymnastics, Basketball, Kabbadi, Taekwondo, Karate, Hockey and Tennis, which provided entertainment to the audience.

On the closing of the Day 3 of the games, the athletes from Guwahati remained dominant with a total medal haul of 47 medals in the tournament with 14 Gold, 14 Silver and 19 Bronze in various disciplines.

Kamrup secured the second spot in the Medals tally with a total haul of 34 medals (Gold=13, Silver =8, Bronze=13). Jorhat secured the third position 16 medals (Gold=06, Silver=07, Bronze=03).

Hockey:

In the Hockey Girls final, Nagaon secured the Goal when they beat Dibrugarh.

Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) – Horizontal Bar (Boys)

Joyjit Banik of Kamrup secured an impressive 2.80 points to clinch the gold in the Horizontal Bar for Boys event at Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur today. Following him, Jiad Ahmed of Guwahati won the silver with 1.5 points and Piyush Agarwal of Kamrup won the Bronze with 1.2 points.

Woman Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) – Uneven Bar (Girls)

Kashish Agarwal of Guwahati secured 5.23 points to win the Gold. Anwesha Goswami of Kamrup secured 5.20 points to win the Silver. Aditi Todi of Golaghat secured 5.10 points & won the Bronze.

Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) – Pommel Horse

Kaushik Saikia of Kamrup provided yet another stellar performance to win Gold in the artistic Pommel Hose event with a 11.20 points. Piyush Agarwal of Kamrup won the Silver with 7.40 points and Jiad Ahmed of Guwahati won the Bronze with 5.50 points.

Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) – Rings

In a close competition, Krish Saha of Sivsagar clinched the gold with 9.80 points as Kaushik Saikia of Kamrup secured 9.70 points to settle for Silver. Jiad Ahmed of Guwahati and Krishna Kashyap Gogoi of Kamrup settled for Bronze with 8.80 points each.

Woman Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) – Voulting Table

Anwesha Goswami of Kamrup won the Gold with 10.40 points in the Voulting table exercise. Artrika Baruah of Guwahati secured 10.30 points to win the Silver. Kashish Agarwal of Guwahati and Nazrina Parbin won the Bronze by securing 10.10 points each.

Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) – Club

Upasha Talukdar of Kamrup secured 16.00 points to win the Gold. Arantika Das of Kamrup secured 9.90 points to win the Silver. Jiya Sawrgiari of Nagaon scored 4.70 points to win the Bronze.

Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) – Ball

Upasha Talukdar of Kamrup secured 16.10 points to win the Gold. Avantika Das of Kamrup secured 10.30 points to win the Silver. Shreya Gupta of Kamrup won the Bronze with 7.30 points.

Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) – Hoop

Upasha Talukdar of Kamrup continued her spirited performance to win another Gold with 19 points. Avantika Das of Kamrup secured the Silver with 8.10 points and Jiya Swargiari from Nagaon won the Bronze with 5.70 points.

Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) – Rebon

Upasha Talukdar was on a roll to win her third Gold during the day with another stellar performance of 11.40 points. Avantika Das of Kamrup won the Silver with 10.20 points and Shreya Gupta of Kamrup won the Bronze with 4.30 points.

Gymnastics – Vaulting (Boys)

Kaushik Saikia of Kamrup clinched the Gold with 11’00 followed by Om Chetry of Nagaon with a 10’40 with a silver. Jayjit Banik of Kamrup and Shatadru Sarmah of Sivsagar both scored 10’30 to win bronze.

Netball

In the final match of Netball, Dibrugarh came better off Golaghat to win the Gold.

Kho Kho

In the final game of Kho Who for Girls, Tamulpur gave a spirited performance against Guwahati. Tamulpur won the Gold.

Yogasana

In the traditional Yogasana for boys (08-18 years), Sandip Sarma of Bajali clinched the Gold. In the traditional Yogasana for Girls (08-18 years), Udita Rani Bora of Nagaon won the Gold.

In the Artistic Single for Boys (08-18 years), Sumit Dey of Guwahati won the Gold. In the Artistic Single for Girls (08-18 years), Paridhee Rajak of Tinsukia won the Gold.

In the Aritstic Pair for Boys (08-18 years), Sumit Dey and Mrigesh Thakuria of Guwahati won the Gold. In the Artistic Pair for Girls (08-18 years), Niyor Nilom Shivam and Abantika Talukdar of Nagaon clinched the Gold.

In the Rhythmic Yoga for Boys (08-18 years), Sayon Karmakar and Rizas Hazarika of Nagaon won the Gold. In the Rhythmic Yoga for Girls (08-18 years), Urvi Tahbilder and Sneh Sikha Das of Guwahati won the Gold.

Basketball

In the final match of Basketball for Girls, Guwahati team gave spirited performance against Dhemaji to win the Gold.

Kabbadi (Boys)

In the Kabbadi (Boys) final played between Kamrup and Morigaon, the audience witnessed a spirited performance from both the teams. With 35 points, Kamrup won the Gold while Morigaon secured 32 points to settle for the Silver.

Kabbadi (Girls)

In the Kabbadi (Girls) final played between Baksa and Chirang, Baksa won the Gold with a dominating performance securing 54 points against Chirang, who settled for Silver, with 45 points.

Judo:

In the Boys (Under 50 Kgs) category, Abhinav Gogoi of Dibrugarh clinched the Gold. In the Girls (Under 40 kgs, Under 44 kgs and Under 48 kgs), Monika Ke Appi of Karbi Anglong, Purabi Sarma of Karbi Anglong and Laimun Daimary of Nagaon won the Gold respectively.

Fencing

In the Girls Fencing in Foil Girl, Sabri Girl and Epee Girl categories, Polomi Borguhain of Dhemaji, Himashir Moran of Guwahati and Karishmita Moran of Tinsukia won the Gold respectively.