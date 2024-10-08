Germany invites Assam’s wildlife conservationist for environmental education

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: Assam’s renowned wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been invited as a distinguished guest at the Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart, Germany, as part of their environmental education programme for October, which aims to facilitate extensive learning and exchange in environmental education.

A recipient of the United Nations Champion of the Earth Award and a two-time winner of the Green Oscars from the Whitley Fund for Nature, including the Whitley Gold Award, Barman will share her conservation experiences through various sessions, workshops, talks, environmental education games, and craft activities, stated a press release issued on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, she has been invited as a guest speaker at the annual conference of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), taking place at Leipzig Zoo from October 8 to 12.

This prestigious conference attracts around 900 attendees each year, providing her with the opportunity to meet officials from European zoos and aquariums, including scientists and fellow conservationists.

Barman is set to deliver two talks focused on the coexistence of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork and the people of Assam, as well as effective environmental education models for the stork and other avian species.

During her stay, she will visit several European zoos, including those in Munich and Frankfurt, to collaborate on conservation efforts and raise awareness about endangered species.

- Advertisement -

As a senior biologist at the biodiversity conservation organisation ‘Aaranyak,’ Barman’s visit represents a significant collaboration between global conservation communities, advancing efforts to protect endangered species and promoting environmental education on an international scale, the release added. (PTI)