26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Germany invites Assam’s wildlife conservationist for environmental education

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: Assam’s renowned wildlife conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been invited as a distinguished guest at the Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart, Germany, as part of their environmental education programme for October, which aims to facilitate extensive learning and exchange in environmental education.

A recipient of the United Nations Champion of the Earth Award and a two-time winner of the Green Oscars from the Whitley Fund for Nature, including the Whitley Gold Award, Barman will share her conservation experiences through various sessions, workshops, talks, environmental education games, and craft activities, stated a press release issued on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, she has been invited as a guest speaker at the annual conference of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), taking place at Leipzig Zoo from October 8 to 12.

This prestigious conference attracts around 900 attendees each year, providing her with the opportunity to meet officials from European zoos and aquariums, including scientists and fellow conservationists.

Barman is set to deliver two talks focused on the coexistence of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork and the people of Assam, as well as effective environmental education models for the stork and other avian species.

During her stay, she will visit several European zoos, including those in Munich and Frankfurt, to collaborate on conservation efforts and raise awareness about endangered species.

- Advertisement -

As a senior biologist at the biodiversity conservation organisation ‘Aaranyak,’ Barman’s visit represents a significant collaboration between global conservation communities, advancing efforts to protect endangered species and promoting environmental education on an international scale, the release added. (PTI)

7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Veteran leader of KAAC Ajit Dey passes away

The Hills Times -
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast