25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 18, 2023
type here...

Jeff Dodds succeeds Jamie Reigle as Formula E CEO

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

London, May 17 (PTI): Formula E on Wednesday named Jeff Dodds as its new CEO from June 5 replacing Jamie Reigle, who will move on to an advisory role after a four-year stint.

Over the last four years, Reigle has led Formula E in partnership with founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag, and will now move to an advisory role for the remainder of the season to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

- Advertisement -

Appointed in 2019, Reigle navigated the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the COVID pandemic, built a multi-disciplined executive team and introduced a series of initiatives that underpin Formula E’s strategic position and ongoing development, the Formula E said in a press release.

During his tenure, Reigle oversaw the introduction of a new sporting format that has been met with the universal enthusiasm of fans, teams and partners, the launch of the GEN3 car and the implementation of technical, commercial and financial regulations that reinforce the business model of Formula E’s teams and manufacturers.

Dodds served as COO at Virgin Media O2 for the past two years and prior to that he held leadership positions at Virgin Media as MD and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

He also spent two years living and working in the Netherlands as CEO of telecoms business Tele2.

- Advertisement -

Dodds has also held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Hond.

Agag said: “Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.”

New CEO Dodds said: “My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity. Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change.

“There is a world-class team at Formula E and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”

Biggest Snakes In The World
Biggest Snakes In The World
Cheapest Place to Buy iPhone in World
Cheapest Place to Buy iPhone in World
Most Beautiful Villages In India
Most Beautiful Villages In India
Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes
Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Absconding PFI member arrested for RSS leader’s murder in Kerala

The Hills Times - 0
Biggest Snakes In The World Cheapest Place to Buy iPhone in World Most Beautiful Villages In India Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home