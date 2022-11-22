18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

SP-XI beat DPCKA in football friendly

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representative Image
Representative Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 21: As a part of the weeklong celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, a friendly cricket match was played between Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (XI) and District Press Club of Karbi Anglong (DPCKA) at Diphu Government College playground here on Monday.

- Advertisement -

SP-XI won the toss and chose to bat first and set a target of 232 runs in 15 overs with a loss of 4 wickets. Chasing the target, DPCKA could score only 114 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs.

SP-XI won the match by 118 runs. Jayanta Kalita who scored 133 runs declared the Man of the Match. He was awarded a trophy from Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kr. Saikia.

DC, Madhumita Bhagwati gave away the trophy, while the runners-up trophy was handed over by the Commandant of 23rd IRBn Longnit, Indranil Baruah.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Close At 81.81 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia