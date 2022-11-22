SP-XI beat DPCKA in football friendly

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 21: As a part of the weeklong celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, a friendly cricket match was played between Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (XI) and District Press Club of Karbi Anglong (DPCKA) at Diphu Government College playground here on Monday.

SP-XI won the toss and chose to bat first and set a target of 232 runs in 15 overs with a loss of 4 wickets. Chasing the target, DPCKA could score only 114 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs.

SP-XI won the match by 118 runs. Jayanta Kalita who scored 133 runs declared the Man of the Match. He was awarded a trophy from Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kr. Saikia.

DC, Madhumita Bhagwati gave away the trophy, while the runners-up trophy was handed over by the Commandant of 23rd IRBn Longnit, Indranil Baruah.

