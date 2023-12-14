22 C
Manipur’s sporting stars Sushila Chanu and Roshibina Devi nominated for 2023 Arjuna Award

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: In a celebration of excellence in sports, two accomplished athletes from Manipur, Sushila Chanu (Hockey) and Roshibina Devi (Wushu), have been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Arjuna Award.

The nominations underscore their remarkable achievements and contributions to their respective disciplines on both national and international stages.

Moreover, a total of 15 athletes, among them Mohammed Shami (Cricket), have received nominations for the esteemed award.
Simultaneously, reports suggest that the men’s doubles badminton duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are set to be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The Arjuna Award, instituted in 1961, stands as India’s second-highest sporting accolade. It is conferred upon athletes who showcase consistent excellence on the international stage over a four-year span, coupled with exemplary qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to discipline.

