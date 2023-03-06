Mirabai Chanu Bags ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year’ For Second Consecutive Time

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, March 6: Tokyo Olympic Games silver-medallist and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has secured the 2022 ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year’ award following a public vote.

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old weightlifter on the Twitter handle has expressed her exhilaration and pride to win the award for the second time. She thanked BBC India for acknowledging the women associated with the field of sports and for honoring her as well as her fellow athletes.

The weightlifter hailing from Manipur became the first athlete to bag the award twice at a stretch after winning it in 2021. She had also become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Games. In the previous year, she went on to conquer gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also won a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in 2022.

The other short-listed nominations for the award were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and badminton player PV Sindhu.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel secured the ‘BBC Para Sportswoman of the Year’ award, a category introduced this year.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in March, the Indian weightlifter in her Twitter handle shared her achievement of acquiring the ”Sportstar of the Year” award in the female category for Sportstar Aces 2023.