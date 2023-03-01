31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Expresses Happiness For Securing 'Sportstar Of The Year' Award

By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, March 1: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu today in her Twitter handle has shared her achievement of acquiring the ”Sportstar of the Year” award in the female category for Sportstar Aces 2023.

Speaking about her accomplishment, Chanu said that she is happy and will dedicate this award to her family, coach, and federation. She has also expressed gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and all her well-wishers who have been consistently supporting her in her endeavors. The Chief Minister of Manipur N Brien Singh also was quick enough to congratulate her.

In September of the previous year, Chanu won a gold medal at the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat. Mirabai Chanu conquered Sanjita Chanu in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event’s final to acquire the top podium.

It was the third Commonwealth Games medal in a row for Mirabai, who won a silver in 2014. Mirabai bagged her National Games gold in Gandhinagar and a World Championships silver in Bogota despite being suffered with a wrist injury.

