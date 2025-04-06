26.2 C
Sunday, April 6, 2025
MS Dhoni’s parents attend CSK’s Chepauk match against DC in a rare sight

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Chennai, April 5 (PTI) The presence of Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, parents of legendary MS Dhoni, gave a layer of gravitas to Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday.

In fact, it was the first time Dhoni’s parents dropped in to watch an IPL game here since their son’s association with CSK began in 2008.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva too were in attendance, though they often attend IPL matches at Chennai.

There were talks about Dhoni leading the CSK if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad did not recover in time from a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday.

However, Gaikwad strolling out for the toss ruled out any such nostalgic trip back to some glory days.

Gaikwad said at the toss: “My elbow is good, eager to go.”

Hence, Dhoni just did his regular duty of wicketkeeping and he could be seen in action again possibly when the Chennai outfit comes out for the chase.

There have been a lot talk surrounding the 43-year-old Dhoni’s future in the IPL, and him coming down at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was not a well-received move.

However, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said it was up to Dhoni to take the call on his batting slot.

“It’s a time thing – MS judges it. His knees aren’t what they used to be. He’s moving OK, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat 10 overs running full stick, so he will gauge on the day what he can give us.

“If the game’s in the balance, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. It’s about balancing that,” said Fleming.

Currently, Delhi Capitals are in second place on the points table with two wins in as many matches, while CSK are reeling at eighth with just two points from three matches.

The five-time champions’ only win of the season so far came against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

