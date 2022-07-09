Nagaland Olympic And Paralympic Games 2022 From August 22

KOHIMA, July 8 (NNN): The Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 will be held from August 22 to 27, 2022 with Kohima as the main host city- This was informed by Nagaland Olympic Association (NAO) during a press conference held at NOA Complex, Kohima Friday.

General Secretary NOA, Abu Metha, talking to the media, said the Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 will witness the participation of around 4000 athletes coming from all the 16 districts and will compete in 11 disciplines. He termed the event as “the State’s biggest ever sporting event”. He also confirmed that Nagaland will participate in the forthcoming North East Olympic Games in Shillong, Meghalaya.

- Advertisement -

While presenting to the media the decisions and matters taken up during the annual general meeting of the NOA, Abu Metha said that for the first time Para Sports events will be held during the Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022. He also informed that the NOA has instituted the Athletes Commission which will be chaired by Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Chekrovolu Swuro. He revealed that the NOA, during its annual general meeting, has adopted a resolution to bid for hosting a future edition of the National Games and that the proposal will be submitted to the Government of Nagaland by the NOA to seek support and the mandate of the government to successfully achieve this aspiration.

Earlier, the official website of the NOA was officially launched by Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, who is also the president of NOA at the annual general meeting of the NOA.