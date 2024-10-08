SL is improved team, admits Shafali; can’t make mistakes against Oz, cautions Smriti

Dubai, Oct 7 (PTI) Sri Lanka won’t be mere pushovers especially after their victory against India in the last Asia Cup final, said talented opener Shafali Verma who believes that the islanders are no longer solely dependent on their talismanic skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

India will meet Sri Lanka in their must-win penultimate group league game of the women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Indian team not only need to win but record a victory big enough to boost its net run-rate (NRR) before the do-or-die league game against defending champions Australia on October 13.

“There was a time when Chamari was the one scoring most of the runs and taking wickets, but in the Asia Cup, her entire team performed well. They’ve improved a lot, which is why they won the cup,” Shafali, who managed a sedate 32 off 35 balls against Pakistan on Sunday, told Star Sports.

“Chamari carries the pressure of being a key player, and it’s inspiring to see how she handles it and performs for her country.”

For India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, the game against Australia is crucial and there will be little or no margin of error against the Southern Stars, who have always had an upper-hand on India in all global tournaments.

“As a player all games are important, when you come to the world cup you have to give 100 per cent each game, Sri Lanka is a good team in our group. But with Australia, you can’t make errors and minimize them, and you have to get the best game on that particular day to get the better of them.

“So, yeah there is excitement to do that on that day because they are a really good team so to come up against them and beat them,” Mandhana said.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur is eyeing to get the rival Sri Lankan skipper cheaply as she can take the game away in a flash with her audacious strokeplay.

“Chamari Athapaththu is very interesting. She’s the only one from Sri Lanka who takes the team to the other side. I try to get her out as soon as possible because if she is set, she can take over the match. So I have a plan on how to get her out,” Renuka said.

- Advertisement -