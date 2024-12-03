16 C
Team’s man Jasprit Bumrah has all the signs of being a good captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara feels pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah possesses all the qualities of being a good skipper and India should look at him as long term captaincy candidate once Rohit Sharma steps down.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit, Bumrah led an under-pressure Indian team to their most dominant win in Australia.

“He is (a viable long term captaincy option) without any doubt,” Pujara said on ESPN Cricinfo.

“The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that.”

“I think he has the capability of leading the team and he’s a team’s man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give,” he added.

India were handed a 0-3 home series loss by New Zealand, which also considerably dented their hope of making their third consecutive World Test Championship Final.

An all-format bowler, Bumrah produced a mesmerizing opening spell as Australian batters had no answer to Indian’s quality in their own backyard.

“There are times when players don’t need advise and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quite. That is the sign of a good captain.

“He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room and eager to help and he is good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket he has a humble personality,” Pujara said. Bumrah will relinquish captaincy as Rohit Sharma returns for the second Test which is a pink ball fixture in Adelaide, starting December 6.

