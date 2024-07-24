Body of Guwahati Man Found in Rental House; Family Suspects Foul Play

HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: In a tragic and mysterious incident, the body of a man was discovered in a rental house in Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as a local resident, and the discovery has raised serious concerns among the family, who allege foul play.

The body was found under suspicious circumstances, prompting the family to suspect that the death was not due to natural causes. The family has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Local police have initiated an inquiry into the matter, collecting evidence from the scene and questioning potential witnesses. The authorities have assured the family and the public that they are committed to a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of death and to ensure justice is served.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for vigilance and prompt action in such cases. The police have called for any information from the public that could aid in the investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the community hopes for a swift and transparent resolution to provide closure to the grieving family and to uphold the safety and security of the neighborhood.