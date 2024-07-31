Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Guwahati Hotel

HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: n a perplexing turn of events, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Guwahati. The deceased, identified as [Name], was discovered by hotel staff at a property in the city. The cause of death remains unclear, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

The hotel staff alerted the police after finding the man unresponsive in his room. Upon arrival, the police cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough investigation. Preliminary reports suggest there were no obvious signs of foul play, but authorities have not ruled out any possibilities.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage and questioning hotel staff and guests to gather more information about the man’s final hours.

This incident has raised concerns among local residents and tourists alike, highlighting the need for heightened security and vigilance. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured the public that all efforts are being made to uncover the truth behind this mysterious death.