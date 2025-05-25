28 C
AAPAWA team flagged off for 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship in Bhopal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, MAY 24: In a moment of pride and encouragement for the state’s sporting community, the official flag-off ceremony for the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) team was held at the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Conference Hall, Chimpu. The event was graced by Boni Liruk, Administrative Officer of the SAA, who extended his best wishes to the contingent.

To bolster the morale of the participants and express institutional support, the Sports Authority of Arunachal provided official tracksuits to the AAPAWA team. The team will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 47th National Arm Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held from May 25 to May 28, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The prestigious national championship will witness top arm wrestlers from across the country battling it out for glory, and Arunachal’s team is aiming to make a strong impression.

The AAPAWA delegation, comprising 52 members — including 49 arm wrestlers and 3 officials — departed from Naharlagun Railway Station on May 22, and is expected to arrive in Bhopal by the afternoon of May 25.

Speaking at the ceremony, Boni Liruk expressed confidence in the team’s potential and lauded their dedication and hard work. He also emphasized the importance of such platforms in promoting lesser-known sports and encouraging young athletes in the state.

The event concluded with words of encouragement, group photographs, and a rousing send-off to the athletes who will carry the hopes of Arunachal Pradesh onto the national stage.

ULFA (I) Cadre Arrested; Major Arms Haul in Arunachal’s Namsai District

The Hills Times -
