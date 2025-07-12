26.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Annual Smoke Offering Ceremony reaffirms sacred traditions in Arunachal’s Gelling village

Ceremony at Kepangla Pass blends faith, ecology, and cultural resilience in remote Himalayan village

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

GELLING, July 11: The serene frontier village of Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh came alive with spiritual fervour as members of the Memba Buddhist community gathered at the sacred Kepangla Pass for the annual Smoke Offering Ceremony, known traditionally as Riwo Sangchö. The event, observed on the 15th day of the 5th month of the Tibetan lunar calendar, drew monks, lay practitioners, local officials, and community members in a collective expression of devotion and cultural continuity.

According to an official statement, the ceremony was conducted with solemnity and celebration, reflecting the enduring bond of the Memba people with their ancestral faith and Himalayan homeland. Participants assembled at the revered Kepangla Stupa, where aromatic herbal substances were offered in sacred fires. As smoke spiralled into the mountain air, Buddhist chants filled the valley, imbuing the landscape with a deep spiritual resonance.

The rising smoke was offered to guardian deities, enlightened beings, and all sentient life. It symbolised the purification of the environment, protection of the borderlands, and the invocation of blessings for universal well-being. The ritual, considered one of the most profound in the Himalayan Buddhist tradition, embodies a spiritual call for the removal of obstacles, negative energies, and karmic afflictions.

The event, steeped in centuries-old custom, has continued to serve as a powerful symbol of cultural resilience for the Memba community, who have preserved their traditions across generations. The annual observance is not only a spiritual practice but also a reaffirmation of identity and harmonious coexistence with nature.

The official statement noted that the ceremony is increasingly drawing wider attention for its potential to inspire models of spiritual ecology among remote Himalayan communities. The presence of scholars, local administrators, and well-wishers at this year’s observance underlined a collective commitment to safeguarding and promoting such vital indigenous traditions.

