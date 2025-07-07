Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein joins Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Tezu

HT Correspondent

TEZU, July 6: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, joined hundreds of devotees and dignitaries at the Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement in Tezu on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

- Advertisement -

The celebration, held at the sacred Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery, was marked by prayers, cultural performances, and tributes from the Tibetan community and well-wishers.

According to an official statement, Mein, accompanied by His Eminence Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, offered prayers for the long life and good health of His Holiness.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister described the Dalai Lama as a spiritual beacon not just for Tibetans but for humanity at large.

“His life and message transcend borders, reminding us all of the power of kindness, forgiveness, and inner strength,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Mein also welcomed the Dalai Lama’s announcement to continue the Institution of the Dalai Lama, calling it a historic decision that reaffirms the spiritual and cultural identity of the Tibetan people.

“It has strengthened the hopes of millions of Tibetans and well-wishers worldwide,” he noted.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised the resilience and cultural pride of the Tibetan community residing across India.

“I deeply admire how the Tibetan community has preserved its language, attire, and spiritual traditions. Their strength in maintaining cultural identity is both moving and inspiring,” he added, calling it a powerful reminder of the value of cultural heritage in the face of adversity.

- Advertisement -

Emphasising the importance of preserving indigenous languages and scripts, Mein said, “When a language dies, a culture is lost,” urging all communities to draw inspiration from Tibetan efforts to safeguard their Bodhi script and ancient wisdom.

He also highlighted a recent initiative titled ‘Freedom Trail’, a trekking event retracing the path taken by His Holiness during his escape from Tibet to India.

Organised by the Tawang District Administration, local monks, residents, and ITBP personnel, the trek took place from March 31 to April 5 this year.

Mein announced that the government is developing this route into an adventure tourism circuit and plans are underway to transform it into a commemorative trekking route with an associated cultural festival to honour the Dalai Lama’s extraordinary journey.

The deputy chief minister further underlined the role of technology in cultural preservation, citing the use of artificial intelligence to rediscover and protect indigenous texts, including versions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Tai Khamti script.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Wangki Lowang and Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Mutchu Mithi, along with Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) P N Khrimey, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from Lohit and Namsai districts, and other senior officials.