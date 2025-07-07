Dalai Lama’s life a beacon of peace and compassion: Arunachal leaders

ITANAGAR, July 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DyCM Chowna Mein on Sunday extended greetings to Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

Parnaik in a message described the Dalai Lama as a “living embodiment of compassion, peace, and timeless wisdom”.

The governor said the Dalai Lama’s teachings have inspired millions across the world, offering guidance on the path of righteousness, inner strength, and harmony.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh hold His Holiness in deep reverence and remain forever grateful for his enduring love, spiritual presence, and inspiration,” Parnaik added.

Khandu, who attended the official celebration at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, called it a “truly humbling experience”.

In a series of social media posts, Khandu offered collective prayers on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the Dalai Lama’s long life and continued guidance.

“His journey is an inspiration to humanity. Through every trial, he has remained a steady voice of wisdom, teaching us that true strength lies in forgiveness,” Khandu wrote.

He emphasised that the Dalai Lama’s message transcends borders and beliefs, continuing to illuminate the path for future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the local celebration at Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement at Tezu in Lohit district, where he offered prayers along with Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche and Tibetan monks.

Describing the Dalai Lama as “a beacon of peace and compassion for the entire world”, Mein hailed his recent decision to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama, calling it “a historic reaffirmation of Tibetan spiritual and cultural identity”.

The DyCM also praised the Tibetan community for their resilience and cultural pride.

“I deeply admire how they have preserved their language, attire, and spiritual traditions. Their strength is both moving and inspiring,” he said.

Reflecting on the importance of indigenous identity, Mein reiterated that when a language dies, a culture is lost, urging local communities to learn from Tibetan efforts in preserving ancient scripts and wisdom.

In a remarkable gesture of commemoration, Mein shared details of the ‘Freedom Trail’, a trekking expedition along the escape route taken by the Dalai Lama during his 1959 journey from Tibet to India.

Organised earlier this year by the Tawang district administration with support from monks, locals, and ITBP personnel, the trail is now being developed into an adventure and pilgrimage tourism circuit.

Plans are also underway to organise a cultural festival along the route to honour this extraordinary journey.

Highlighting technological innovations in cultural preservation, Mein mentioned the use of artificial intelligence in rediscovering ancient indigenous texts, including the Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Tai Khamti script.

The celebration at Tezu was also attended by state ministers Wangki Lowang and Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLAs Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi, senior police and civil officers, among others. (PTI)