Arunachal Governor, Arunachal CM jointly unveil ‘Mystic Arunachal’ — a literary tribute to the state’s cultural tapestry

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday jointly launched the book “Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India’s Hidden Frontier”, authored by Major Rahul Jha, Sena Medal, in a function held at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall in Itanagar.

According to an official statement, the book presents a curated collection of fictional stories rooted in the lived experiences, oral histories, and cultural heritage of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

With twenty evocative tales accompanied by striking visuals, the book aims to offer readers a glimpse into the mystique of a region often referred to as India’s last unexplored frontier.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister lauded Major Jha—who currently serves as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor—for his effort to capture the spirit of Arunachal through creative storytelling.

The Governor described the book as a tribute to the timeless traditions, quiet resilience, and natural splendour of Arunachal Pradesh.

He praised Major Jha for transcending the boundaries of his official responsibilities to immerse himself in the region’s cultural essence.

“This work goes beyond fiction; it reflects a deep emotional and spiritual engagement with the land and its people,” he said.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, while congratulating the author, acknowledged the book’s contribution to preserving and popularising the cultural diversity of the state.

He said such creative efforts help bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, encouraging younger generations to stay connected to their roots.

Speaking at the launch, Major Jha recounted his journey of conceptualising and writing Mystic Arunachal.

“As a soldier, I was trained to observe landscapes, but in Arunachal, I learned to listen to them,” he said. He added that the book is the outcome of two years of exploration, contemplation, and silent observation across various corners of the state—from the snow-capped ranges of Tawang and tranquil valleys of Mechukha to the bamboo groves of Ziro and the remote terrains of Anini.

He clarified that Mystic Arunachal is not a travelogue but a collection of ten fictional narratives embedded in real cultural contexts.

Each story is accompanied by detailed cultural notes and visual documentation that seek not only to inform but also to respect and honour the indigenous traditions they portray.

Major Jha expressed hope that the book would act as a spark to ignite curiosity, preserve collective memory, and serve as a cultural and educational reference for future generations.

The release of Mystic Arunachal was attended by senior officials, literary enthusiasts, and members of the armed forces, marking a literary milestone that celebrates the cultural richness of the northeastern frontier.