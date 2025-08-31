Assam govt provides scooters to over 9,700 community cadres

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Assam government on Saturday provided scooters to more than 9,700 community cadres under the ‘Sakhi Express’ initiative to strengthen activities of self-help groups (SHGs).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the two-wheelers at a function here, urging the ‘Jeevika Sakhis’ and ‘Bank Sakhis’, among others, to ensure a thriving SHG ecosystem in the state.

- Advertisement -

“CM Dr. @himantabiswa today distributed scooters to 9,704 Community Cadres under the ‘Sakhi Express’ initiative at Khanapara. The CM also launched the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme to provide 51 business vehicles to Cluster-Level Federations,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Both initiatives aim to strengthen SHG activities and promote women empowerment in rural areas, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the scooters are being provided to make work easier for the community cadres, who have to travel to remote areas.

“To empower them and ensure their hassle-free and safe travel while on duty, I distributed scooters to over 9,700 community cadres. The over 20,000-strong team of community cadres will also automatically get Orunodoi, our monthly financial assistance scheme,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister emphasised that the ‘Jeevika Sakhis’, ‘Bank Sakhis’ and others, who are part of the broader community cadre framework, play an important role in ensuring that the SHG ecosystem thrives.

“These cadres are the backbone of the SHGs,” Sarma stressed.

“This initiative is both a tribute to their dedication and a significant step towards empowering women,” he added.

The chief minister urged all the Sakhis to wear helmets while riding scooters and said the government will also give Rs 500 every month for fuel.

- Advertisement -

Sarma stressed the role of women in the development and progress of a state, and said the government has adopted several schemes for women empowerment such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and Mukhya Mantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

As a result of various efforts of the state government, a new generation of women has come forward who have become role models in the society, he added.

The chief minister said that the efforts of the Jeevika Sakhis have led to the inclusion of around 40 lakh women in SHGs and they are engaged in various productive activities.

He said that about 3 lakh SHGs have received revolving funds worth Rs 556 crore, more than 2 lakh SHGs have received community investment funds worth Rs 1,089 crore while about 7.50 lakh SHGs have received bank loans worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Nearly 99 per cent women beneficiaries of SHGs have repaid their bank loan, he added.

An official statement said that the state government had announced Sakhi Express scheme to provide scooters to all Jeevika Sakhis in 2020-21.

In 2022-23, the initiative was expanded to include all cadres — Jeevika Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, Master Book Keeper, Internal Mentor, MSP Trainer and BDSP Trainer, among others — as community cadres.

Altogether 10,908 scooters were given to the community cadres in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and 9,706 in the years 2024-25 and 2025-26. (PTI)