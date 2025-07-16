32.2 C
Arunachal Governor joins special film screening for Oju Mission and Raj Bhavan children in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 15: In a gesture aimed at fostering inclusion and bringing joy to young hearts, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), joined over 100 children from the Oju Welfare Association Mission and families of Raj Bhavan staff for a special screening of the film Sitaare Zameen Par in Itanagar recently.

According to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the event marked the first such initiative aimed at creating a shared cultural space for children from varied backgrounds—including orphans and those who have faced adversity—by offering them an uplifting experience in a supportive and celebratory environment.

The Governor personally interacted with the children before and after the screening, adding a personal touch that was warmly received.

Many of the children expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Governor’s presence and encouragement, which made the experience especially meaningful.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said, “Every child deserves happiness, opportunities and encouragement. This is not just about watching a film, but about reminding each child that they are valued, seen, and supported.”

The film’s emotional and inspiring storyline struck a deep chord with the young audience.

The auditorium echoed with laughter, applause, and quiet moments of reflection as the children engaged with the story.

The Raj Bhavan described the event as part of its continuing outreach to uplift and support children from underserved sections of society.

It reaffirmed the Governor’s commitment to spreading a message of care, inclusion, and hope through such people-centric initiatives.

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon