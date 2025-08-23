Arunachal Pradesh: Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Deomali

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, AUGUST 23: Deomali Police of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh arrested a woman for her alleged role in drug trafficking.

The suspect was identified as Nyamyang Thingnok, who resides at Batey Colony, Deomali. The drive was led by Inspector Wangke Ronrang with the guidance of Deomali SDPO Randang Khomrang.

Police seized about 58.8 grams of contraband and ₹1,21,240 in cash that were suspected to be the proceeds of drug selling during the raid.

A case has been registered under Section 21(b) of NDPS Act in Deomali Police Station. Case investigation has been entrusted to SI N. Jilen for necessary action.

