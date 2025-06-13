Drug peddler apprehended with heroin in Pasighat under Operation Dawn 2.0



HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 12: In a major breakthrough under the ongoing anti-narcotics initiative Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized 4.65 grams of suspected heroin in Pasighat.

According to an official statement, the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence inputs and marks a continued push by the district administration to curb the drug menace in the region.

The accused, identified as Rijon Doley, a native of Namsing village in Mebo, was apprehended in the Jarkong area of Pasighat.

Doley, reportedly involved in the illegal trade of narcotics for a considerable period, was caught red-handed during the raid.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko, who is also the Incharge of the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) in East Siang.

The team included Inspector Atan Taki, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pasighat Police Station; Sub-Inspector K Tangha; ASI R Lowang; SI (SG) T Kampung; and Lady Constable K G Pangkak.

The operation was carried out in coordination with members of the Anti-Drug Warriors Pasighat, a local volunteer group actively supporting the district police’s anti-narcotics campaign.

The team conducted the search operation in strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The search was carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full legal compliance.

Apart from the suspected heroin, the police recovered ₹4,900 in cash from the suspect’s premises.

All seized items were documented and secured in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused and the recovered items were taken to the Pasighat Police Station, and the case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.46/2025, invoking sections 21(a) and 27(a) of the NDPS Act.

The investigation is currently underway following the arrest of the accused.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, has lauded the efforts of the ADS team.

He reaffirmed the district police’s unwavering stance on maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Lamba also called upon the citizens to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious or illicit activities in their neighborhoods, emphasising that community involvement is crucial in the mission to achieve a drug-free East Siang.

This arrest under Operation Dawn 2.0 reflects the continued resolve of the East Siang Police to dismantle drug networks and ensure public safety through coordinated enforcement and grassroots engagement.