Arunachal sees robust economic growth: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state has witnessed significant economic transformation over the past decade, with the gross state domestic product (GSDP) recording a 166 per cent increase between 2014 and 2024-25.

Highlighting the state’s progress under his government’s reform-oriented policies, Khandu said the number of Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers has gone up by 141 per cent since 2017-18, while per capita income has risen by 105 per cent since 2016.

“Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead with strong economic indicators,” the chief minister posted on X.

According to the data shared by him, the state has also seen a 731 per cent increase in GST collection since the implementation of GST in 2017-18.

Similarly, the State’s Own Resources (SOR) have surged by 384 per cent between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

Budget allocations for the state have also grown by 218 per cent between 2015-16 and 2025-26, reflecting a sustained focus on capital expenditure and inclusive development.

The chief minister described the trend as a “decade of transformative growth”, underscoring his administration’s emphasis on fiscal prudence and resilient development under the “Pema 3.0” model of governance. (PTI)

