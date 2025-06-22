28.4 C
Bakha Abo Society congratulates Atum Welly on appointment as Rubber Board chairman

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 21: The Bakha Abo Society (BAS) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to former Minister Atum Welly on his appointment as the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Rubber Board.

The society also expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for recognising Welly’s long-standing service to the people of the state.

In an official statement, the BAS said it had organised a felicitation programme in honour of Atum Welly, celebrating his new role.

The society described the appointment as a recognition of Welly’s “decades of experience, unwavering hard work, and lifelong commitment to public service.”

“The appointment is a testament to his sacrifice of time and energy in the service of the people,” the statement read, adding that BAS is confident Welly will continue to make significant contributions, especially in the field of agriculture.

The organisation also said that Welly’s leadership would inspire the youth and further the development goals of the state.

“We thank Chief Minister Pema Khandu for including Atum Welly in Team Arunachal Pradesh for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of its people,” the society stated.

