Late Nabam Atum remembered on first death anniversary

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 24: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) on Thursday observed the first death anniversary of its former President and former APPSC Chairman Late Nabam Atum, at a solemn ceremony held at his residence in Rono, Doimukh.

Led by IFCSAP President Emi Rumi and General Secretary Maya Murtem, members of the organization paid heartfelt tributes to the late leader, offering prayers and floral homage in his memory. The gathering reflected the continued respect and admiration for Nabam Atum’s lifelong contributions to the promotion and preservation of indigenous faith, culture, and public service in the state.

Prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, attended the ceremony, joining community members in remembering the legacy of the respected leader.

Speaking on the occasion, the IFCSAP leadership expressed their commitment to carrying forward Atum’s vision for cultural preservation and community development. “Late Nabam Atum was not only a guiding figure for IFCSAP but also a voice of strength for Arunachal’s indigenous identity. His ideals continue to inspire our path forward,” said Rumi.

The event saw the presence of several officers, social workers, public figures, and citizens from across Doimukh, Sagalee, and Itanagar, all of whom gathered to honor a leader remembered for his humility, dedication, and unwavering service to the people.

The tribute ceremony served as a moment of both remembrance and reaffirmation, ensuring that the ideals of Late Nabam Atum continue to live on in the collective efforts of the community and institutions he once led.

