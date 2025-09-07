Dukam inaugurates district emporium at Pasighat, calls for strengthening sustainable livelihoods

HT Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sept 6: The Minister for Textiles & Handicrafts, Sericulture Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Labour Employment & IPR, Nyato Dukam, on Saturday called upon all stakeholders to ensure that the newly inaugurated District Emporium at Pasighat becomes a vibrant hub for marketing innovative products crafted by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), artisans, and weavers.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of promoting the “Vocal for Local” initiative of the State Government to strengthen the handloom and handicraft sector, according to an official statement issued by the department.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent personalities including MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Onit Panyang, and Likha Soni; Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani; Joint Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, TC Kapa; Additional Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, Libang Perme; along with heads of departments, SHG members, artisans, and weavers from across the region.

Addressing the gathering, minister Nyato Dukam emphasised that the new district emporiums should not merely serve as retail outlets but must evolve into centres of innovation and creativity.

“Let the new district emporiums be a vibrant hub for marketing innovative products of SHGs, artisans, and weavers in the true spirit of promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative of the State Government,” he stated.

He further underscored the need for enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities and fostering economic empowerment for rural artisans, skilled weavers, SHGs, and budding entrepreneurs.

“The SHG members are the true embodiment of Shashakt Arunachal,” the Minister remarked, praising their resilience and contribution to community development.

Joint Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, TC Kapa, provided details of the Pasighat Emporium project, stating that it was executed by the WRD, Pasighat Division, as part of a phased approach toward upgrading and revamping district government emporiums across the State.

The initiative, he said, was launched under the leadership of minister Nyato Dukam and is funded through the State Budget Announcement for the Textiles & Handicrafts Department for the 2023–25 period.

“This effort has given a significant impetus to the handloom and handicraft sector by creating a structured marketplace for local artisans and preserving traditional crafts,” Kapa said.

He further added that the emporium would also serve as a repository of traditional weaving and handicraft products from the district, providing both economic opportunities and cultural preservation.

The event also highlighted cluster development initiatives in Mebo and Oyan, aimed at supporting women weavers.

Cluster Designer, Angel Pada, spoke about the measures taken to improve working conditions, such as providing dedicated worksheds, solar-powered lighting units, skill development workshops, and exposure visits.

He shared success stories that demonstrated how the cluster development efforts have empowered women artisans, enabling them to enhance their skills and expand their livelihoods.

Beneficiary Yedin Borang, a participant in the Cluster Development Programme, spoke about how the initiatives had improved the economic well-being of women handloom weavers.

She expressed gratitude for the support extended by the department and highlighted how such interventions had transformed their workspaces and income opportunities.

The inauguration of the Pasighat District Emporium marks another milestone in the State Government’s mission to promote local enterprises, empower rural communities, and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

The initiative reflects a forward-looking approach to integrating grassroots innovations into larger economic frameworks while preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to supporting artisans, SHGs, and entrepreneurs, with minister Dukam calling upon all stakeholders to actively participate in creating a sustainable and self-reliant local economy that contributes meaningfully to the State’s growth.