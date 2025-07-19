First-Ever Red Panda Sighting Reported in Gwanthang, Arunachal Pradesh

HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, JULY 19: It is a breakthrough in wildlife protection as a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) has been spotted for the first time in Gwanthang, which is situated between Rupa and Thongre villages of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. The sighting of the species is being attributed directly to the relentless conservation efforts made by the Tukpen Community Reserve (TCR).

- Advertisement -

The red panda was first seen by Neten Dorjee Thongdok, a resident, who had a TCR protection team with him for routine patrols. The team immediately informed residents and the authorities to ensure that immediate protective actions were in place. TCR secretary Dorjee Khandu Khrimey and chairman Dorjee Phuntso Thongdok verified the sighting and immediately contacted the Shergaon Forest Division to monitor the site more intensively. Notifications were also sent to residents, reminding them not to disturb the animal and assisting in ensuring its safety.

The red pandas are generally located at the higher ranges of the sanctuary, said Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani. Seeing this animal in the lower ridges makes the sighting even more meaningful. He suggested that this unexpected sighting is due to heightened vigil, awareness, and community-based protection measures adopted by the TCR and the Forest Department.

The Tukpen Community Reserve in West Kameng reached a significant conservation milestone with the first-ever sighting of a rare red panda in the Gwanthang area, between Rupa and Thongre villages.



This sighting highlights the region's ecological richness.#WildlifeConservation pic.twitter.com/Ux9hJZMQZs — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 19, 2025

Tukpen Community Reserve, officially established on 11 December 2024, covers area collectively owned by 14 villages. It is regularly guarded by a hard-working protection unit in cooperation with forest officers. The reserve is crucial for the protection of local biodiversity and facilitating cohabitation between humans and wildlife.

Local MLA Tseten Chombay welcomed the community’s enthusiastic role towards conservation and assured government support for technical and logistics help under different environmental schemes. He also underscored the necessity of engaging local communities in red panda population monitoring and public awareness about the significance of conserving this endangered species.