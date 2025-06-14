Khandu expresses condolences on tragic Air India Flight accident in Ahmedabad

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 13: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the tragic Air India flight accident that occurred earlier today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Khandu said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives in the Air India flight tragedy in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We share in their grief and stand in solidarity during this painful time.”

He further added, “May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength and courage to the families and loved ones of those who have perished in this tragic incident.”

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh stands united with the nation in mourning this heartbreaking loss and extends prayers and support to all those affected by the tragedy.