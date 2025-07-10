Former Arunachal MLA Kapchen Rajkumar dies in suspected elephant attack

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, July 9: In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across Arunachal Pradesh, former MLA from Tirap district, Kapchen Rajkumar, was found dead on Wednesday morning under circumstances that strongly suggest a fatal wild elephant attack.

According to an official statement, the body of the former legislator was discovered along the roadside between Deomali and Namsang village in Tirap district at around 9:45 AM.

Local sources reported that the area where Rajkumar’s body was found is known for frequent elephant movement.

It is suspected that the former MLA may have been attacked by a wild elephant while walking in the region on Tuesday night.

Forest and police officials confirmed over the phone that, following all necessary legal formalities and a medical examination, the body was handed over to the bereaved family for the last rites.

The sudden and untimely death of Rajkumar has drawn widespread mourning from state leaders and public figures, many of whom highlighted his contributions to public service, especially in Tirap district.

Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, expressed his sorrow in an official statement, calling the death a tragic loss.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the sudden and tragic demise of Shri Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA of erstwhile Khonsa North assembly constituency of Tirap district. He was the first and youngest pilot trainee from the Nocte tribe. He dedicated his life to public service, driven by compassion for the underprivileged and a commitment to community development. His contribution to public welfare and the development of Tirap district in particular and the state in general will always be remembered. I pay my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” Pongte stated.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also conveyed his grief, stating, “Late Kapchen Rajkumar’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered.” Khandu prayed for strength to the bereaved family and peace for the departed soul.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed similar sentiments. “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Shri Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA of the erstwhile Khonsa North Assembly Constituency. He was the first and youngest pilot trainee from the Nocte tribe, who chose the path of public service at a very young age. His life was marked by selfless service, compassion for the underprivileged, and an unwavering commitment to the development of his people. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the community,” Mein said in his condolence message.

Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang confirmed in a message that the death occurred due to a suspected elephant attack.

“Deeply saddened to hear that former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in a tragic wild elephant attack while walking from Namsang village to Deomali. He was a resident of Namsang village in Tirap district,” Lowang said, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Other leaders including Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, and BJP state president Kaling Moyung also issued condolence messages, acknowledging Rajkumar’s contributions and mourning his untimely passing.

Rajkumar, who was known for his humility and service-driven leadership, served as an MLA from the Khonsa North constituency.

He was widely respected for his efforts toward the upliftment of the underprivileged and for representing the Nocte community with distinction.

The state government has not yet announced any special investigation or compensation, but the incident is likely to spark renewed concern over human-wildlife conflict in forest-adjacent regions of Arunachal Pradesh.