Khandu, Mein express grief over plane crash near Ahmedabad

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic crash of an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad airport, terming it a devastating incident.

The London-bound flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport five minutes after taking off at 1.38 pm local time.

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially announced, several fatalities are feared.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew members, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident. May strength prevail in this hour of grief,” Khandu posted on X.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed his condolences and shared his concern over the heartbreaking incident.

“Deeply concerned by the tragic crash of the Air India flight near Ahmedabad, shortly after take-off. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families during this unimaginably difficult time,” Mein posted on social media.

The crash has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity from leaders and citizens alike.

Emergency services were pressed into action immediately, and rescue operations were underway at the crash site. (PTI)

