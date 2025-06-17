PHE&WS department undertakes swift restoration of water supply in Keyi Panyor

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 16: In the wake of widespread damage inflicted on water supply infrastructure due to relentless rainfall and landslides from 28 to 31 May, the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE&WS) Department has mobilized extensive efforts to restore critical water services across the Keyi Panyor district. The natural calamity caused severe disruptions in multiple regions, leaving thousands of residents in over 30 villages without access to regular potable water.

Prior to the late-May catastrophe, the Dem water system had already sustained damage earlier on 24 April, creating early signs of strain on the area’s water infrastructure. However, the situation deteriorated rapidly with the late-May weather events, which triggered massive landslides and flooding that crippled distribution pipelines and supply channels. The impact has been acutely felt in villages such as Neelam, Pania, Yazali, Deed, Talo, Yachuli town, and Upper Yachuli, including hamlets like Taba, Peet, and Tajgi.

In response to this crisis, the PHE&WS Department, in close collaboration with Village Water & Sanitation Committees, panchayat leaders, and local communities, launched a comprehensive emergency operation to reinstate disrupted services. The collective resolve of local residents proved instrumental, as volunteers stepped forward to offer manual labour and food support to departmental teams, substantially accelerating temporary repair work in many of the affected zones.

Thanks to this robust community-led support, temporary water restoration has already been achieved in multiple villages, including Yazali, Pitapool, Neelam, and Delipeji. These successful interventions reflect the coordinated ground-level action that continues to be the hallmark of the ongoing restoration initiative.

However, certain regions, particularly those more severely affected such as Upper Yachuli and sections of Yachuli town, continue to face major challenges. To address the immediate needs of these localities, the administration has made arrangements for private water tankers, ensuring that residents have at least a minimum supply of potable water while permanent repairs are underway.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the situation, the local MLA of Yachuli visited the most affected Paramputu circle, where he spearheaded the formation of a multi-agency task force involving the Highway Department, PHE&WS, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), and key local leaders. This coordinated body has been actively involved in mobilizing heavy machinery and engineering support to clear the debris and enable access to blocked water pipelines. Notably, two JCB machines, provided by the Highway Department’s contractor, have been deployed for clearing landslide-affected sections, facilitating the faster progress of pipe-laying and connection work.

As of the latest update, most affected areas have now seen partial or full restoration of water supply services. The Upper Yachuli and Tago regions, which are among the hardest hit, are expected to see full restoration within the next 15 to 20 days, barring any further disruptions from weather or terrain instability.

The PHE&WS Department has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring complete restoration and strengthening the resilience of the water infrastructure system to better withstand future natural disruptions. The department also expressed gratitude to the local communities for their unwavering cooperation and solidarity during this testing time.