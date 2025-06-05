Incessant rain continues to batter Arunachal

ITANAGAR, June 4: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Wednesday with incessant rain causing fresh landslides and inundation across the state and affecting over 3,000 people in 23 districts, officials said.

At least 12 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rain this year, while search operations are underway for two missing persons, a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Fresh landslides were reported in Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts and along the Likabali-Aalo highway near Magi and Siji, disrupting vehicular movement, the report said, adding that several major rivers in the state are in spate.

Of the fatalities due to landslides and flood-related incidents, seven were reported from East Kameng, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from Longding, Lohit, and Anjaw districts.

Nine of the deceased lost their lives due to landslides, one in a flood-related incident, another due to a wall collapse, and a person was killed in May after a tree fell on him during inclement weather conditions in Longding district, the officials said.

Four others were also injured during the natural calamities, he said.

Over 3,000 people have been affected by the deluge and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, another official said.

Changlang is the worst-affected district, with six villages inundated and 2,231 people rendered homeless.

Flash floods washed away half of the Makantong bridge on the Trans-Arunachal Highway, cutting off road connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa.

Several areas in the Miao subdivision remain submerged, with significant losses reported in livestock and horticultural property, the officials said.

Popular tourist spots such as Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing river in Changland have been submerged by floodwater.

Damage to hostels, staff quarters, water tanks and other infrastructure in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Balinong under the Kharsang Circle was reported, the officials said.

The swollen Noa-Dehing river has caused damage to agricultural and horticultural fields in the Dharmapur block under the Namphai circle, they said.

Altogether, 212 houses were damaged across the state, and 425 livestock deaths were reported, including 335 poultry and 95 animals.

Additionally, floods and landslides damaged around 17 hectares of farmland and 20 hectares of horticulture plantations.

Lower Subansiri also reported major destruction, including 114 kutcha houses, and damage to 51 roads, 17 power lines, 23 water supply lines, and two schools.

In the Itanagar Capital Region and Pakke Kessang, critical infrastructure such as the main water pipeline and the Dariya Hill road suffered severe damage.

The authorities have opened three relief camps, providing shelter to 239 displaced people, the officials said.

A total of 2,249 people have been evacuated so far, and 2,231 of them were from Changlang alone.

Relief and rescue efforts are underway with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police and volunteers.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess the damage and take stock of the disaster response efforts.

“The safety and well-being of our people remains our top priority as we confront the challenges of the monsoon together,” Mein posted on X, expressing grief over the lives lost and the hardships endured by citizens.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has called for the establishment of early warning systems to prevent loss in natural disasters.

He urged the state Disaster Management Authority and district administrations to deploy real-time flood and landslide sensors and ensure that multi-channel alerts reach even the most remote villages. (PTI)