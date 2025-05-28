Tripartite MoU signed to enhance governance and civil service capacity in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 27: In a major push towards modernizing governance and enhancing civil service capabilities, a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Karmayogi Bharat, and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

This strategic collaboration is aligned with the national Mission Karmayogi initiative and aims to transform public administration through a competency-based training framework focused on continuous learning and citizen-centric governance.

Key Objectives of the MoU are

Modernization of Governance: The partnership aligns with nationwide efforts to make public administration more modern, transparent, and citizen-oriented.

Skill Development: Civil servants in Arunachal Pradesh will gain access to targeted, role-specific, and on-demand learning via the iGOT Karmayogi platform, enhancing their capacity to deliver outcome-based services.

Institutional Strengthening: The MoU seeks to upgrade state-level training institutions and HR systems by embedding modern capacity-building practices.

Cost-Effective Reform: By leveraging existing national digital infrastructure and expert resources, the initiative minimizes cost for the state while maximizing developmental impact.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration with Karmayogi Bharat and the CBC will ensure expert support, standardized evaluation metrics, and long-term sustainability of reforms.

As part of this initiative, the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Arunachal Pradesh will integrate relevant courses from the Mission Karmayogi content library into its existing training modules. These courses will also be tailored to the state’s unique administrative and developmental needs, ensuring high relevance and practical application.

Officials highlighted that the MoU represents a significant milestone in building a future-ready bureaucracy that is committed to delivering more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric services.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to citizen-centric governance and will go a long way in building a bureaucracy that is future-ready and service-oriented,” said a senior government official.

With the signing of this MoU, Arunachal Pradesh takes a decisive step toward institutionalizing behavioral transformation and continuous professional development for its civil servants, ultimately benefiting the people it serves.