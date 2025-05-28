31.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
type here...

Tripartite MoU signed to enhance governance and civil service capacity in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 27: In a major push towards modernizing governance and enhancing civil service capabilities, a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Karmayogi Bharat, and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

- Advertisement -

This strategic collaboration is aligned with the national Mission Karmayogi initiative and aims to transform public administration through a competency-based training framework focused on continuous learning and citizen-centric governance.

Related Posts:

Key Objectives of the MoU are

Modernization of Governance: The partnership aligns with nationwide efforts to make public administration more modern, transparent, and citizen-oriented.

Skill Development: Civil servants in Arunachal Pradesh will gain access to targeted, role-specific, and on-demand learning via the iGOT Karmayogi platform, enhancing their capacity to deliver outcome-based services.

Institutional Strengthening: The MoU seeks to upgrade state-level training institutions and HR systems by embedding modern capacity-building practices.

- Advertisement -

Cost-Effective Reform: By leveraging existing national digital infrastructure and expert resources, the initiative minimizes cost for the state while maximizing developmental impact.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration with Karmayogi Bharat and the CBC will ensure expert support, standardized evaluation metrics, and long-term sustainability of reforms.

As part of this initiative, the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Arunachal Pradesh will integrate relevant courses from the Mission Karmayogi content library into its existing training modules. These courses will also be tailored to the state’s unique administrative and developmental needs, ensuring high relevance and practical application.

Officials highlighted that the MoU represents a significant milestone in building a future-ready bureaucracy that is committed to delivering more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric services.

- Advertisement -

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to citizen-centric governance and will go a long way in building a bureaucracy that is future-ready and service-oriented,” said a senior government official.

With the signing of this MoU, Arunachal Pradesh takes a decisive step toward institutionalizing behavioral transformation and continuous professional development for its civil servants, ultimately benefiting the people it serves.

Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try