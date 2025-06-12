ArSRLM launches first-ever workshop on knowledge management and communication in Itanagar

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 11: In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing organizational learning and communication efficiency, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has launched its first-ever Workshop on Knowledge Management and Communication (KMC). The workshop commenced on June 10 and will continue till June 13, at the State Mission Management Unit (SMMU) Conference Hall in Itanagar. This four-day capacity-building programme marks a pivotal step towards the institutionalization of knowledge sharing practices within the mission and the establishment of a structured communication framework at every administrative level.

This pioneering effort reflects ArSRLM’s growing emphasis on embedding knowledge management as a core institutional function, ensuring that information, insights, and community-driven practices are systematically captured, preserved, and shared for sustainable development outcomes. The launch of this KMC workshop demonstrates a proactive shift in strategy—from solely implementing development programmes to creating a more dynamic, data-informed, and people-centric governance model.

The workshop is being facilitated by Vinod Agrahari, National Mission Manager (KMC), from the National Mission Management Unit (NMMU) under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Agrahari, known for his extensive experience and thought leadership in the domain of development communication and knowledge systems, brings national-level best practices and proven strategies that are expected to provide critical guidance to ArSRLM’s efforts in this direction. His facilitation is being seen as instrumental in aligning ArSRLM’s KMC goals with national priorities and frameworks.

A diverse group of ArSRLM functionaries are attending the workshop. This includes State Mission Managers (SMMs), Programme Managers (PMs), District Mission Managers (DMMs), and other officials who are actively engaged in implementation and supervision of rural livelihood initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh. The participation of key personnel from both state and district levels ensures a more integrated and inclusive approach to knowledge sharing, fostering a unified understanding of the mission’s goals and methodologies.

The structure of the workshop has been carefully designed to balance theory with practice, providing participants with both conceptual clarity and applied skills. The first two days of the workshop are devoted to intensive classroom-style sessions focusing on foundational concepts such as the role of KMC in development programmes, techniques for knowledge capture, and the strategic use of communication tools. These sessions are followed by two days of hands-on practical exercises, allowing participants to directly engage in real-time documentation, storytelling methods, digital content development, and strategic communication planning.

Participants are expected to explore various storytelling formats—including video, photography, written narratives, and case studies—as part of this applied learning phase. Additionally, the training also emphasizes the use of modern digital tools and platforms for outreach, knowledge dissemination, and stakeholder engagement. These practical sessions aim to build a confident, skilled cadre of field and administrative staff who can articulate grassroots innovations, success stories, and learning experiences in compelling and impactful ways.

This workshop is not an isolated event but a key element in ArSRLM’s larger strategic vision of nurturing a knowledge-driven, transparent, and participatory ecosystem for rural transformation in Arunachal Pradesh. By mainstreaming knowledge management practices, the mission aims to ensure that community-level innovations are not only preserved but also propagated across regions for broader replication and impact. The initiative seeks to bring field-level experiences to the forefront of development dialogue, influencing both implementation strategies and policy formulation.

Furthermore, the workshop reiterates ArSRLM’s enduring commitment to empowering its workforce through continuous learning and capacity enhancement. By equipping its teams with cutting-edge communication strategies and robust documentation skills, the mission is setting the stage for improved programme visibility, increased community engagement, and more effective inter-departmental coordination.

Ultimately, this workshop is expected to contribute significantly to ArSRLM’s core objectives: to improve its institutional effectiveness, strengthen field-policy feedback loops, and amplify community voices in the process of rural development. As the workshop unfolds over the coming days, it is anticipated that the insights generated and the skills acquired will not only benefit ArSRLM internally but will also serve as a model for other state missions seeking to build similar capacities.