Mission Karmayogi a movement, not mere training programme: CM Khandu

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday described Mission Karmayogi as a transformative movement rather than just a training programme.

“Mission Karmayogi is not just another training programme. It is a movement. A transformative journey to reorient our government employees to go beyond the routine, to act with empathy, to serve with humility, and to solve with creativity,” Khandu said.

“Real change doesn’t start in policy files. It starts within us, in how we show up and how we treat the people who walk into a public office,” he asserted.

The chief minister called for a complete overhaul of traditional governance approaches through role-based human resource management, digital upskilling, modernisation of departmental training, and a performance-and transparency-driven culture.

Khandu stressed that development should not come at the cost of cultural identity.

“If development erodes our cultural values, that’s a tragedy. But if, in the name of preserving culture, we reject development, that’s equally tragic,” he observed.

“Let us build not just a workforce, but a culture of service. Let us be the reason someone believes the system can work for them,” he added.

Highlighting the need for holistic progress, he said improving the happiness index must go hand-in-hand with governance reforms.

“If governance improves but the happiness index declines, we’ve missed the point,” he added.

The CM reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, particularly for the underserved.

He noted that Mission Karmayogi will play a critical role in reaching “the last person in the queue.”

Calling it the world’s largest capacity-building initiative, Khandu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in spearheading the reform.

He urged lead trainers to immerse themselves in the training and return to guide the next level of master-trainers in their districts.

The chief minister set a deadline of September for completing Mission Karmayogi training modules across the state.

Mission Karmayogi does not target only top-tier officers. It includes all personnel involved in government functioning, including district administrators, clerks, and field agents, officials said.

Also present were Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, CBC Member (HR) Dr R Balasubramanium, CBC Joint Secretary Shyama Prasad Roy, consultants from the Capacity Building Commission, and lead trainers from both Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. (PTI)