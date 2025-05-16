Skill development training in IECT for unemployed youth inaugurated in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 15: In a significant step towards enhancing the employability and digital competence of youth in Arunachal Pradesh, a Skill Development Training Programme in Information, Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT) was officially inaugurated today at the District Industries Centre, Department of Industries, Namsai.

The training programme is being implemented by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Itanagar, with support from the Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the inauguration ceremony was held at the premises of the District Industries Centre and was formally presided over by C R Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai District.

Addressing the gathering, Khampa underlined the growing importance of skill-based education in today’s competitive environment.

He encouraged the youth to take full advantage of the training programme and equip themselves with essential technical skills.

Emphasising the role of digital literacy and computer hardware expertise in the present job market, he motivated participants to aim not only for employment but also for entrepreneurship, aspiring to become job providers rather than job seekers.

The training initiative forms part of the state government’s larger vision to foster technical capacity building among unemployed youth.

By addressing the existing skill gap in the field of emerging technologies, the programme seeks to create a more competent, self-reliant, and industry-ready workforce within the region.

The event was also graced by the presence of R K Bigensana Singh, Director-in-Charge of NIELIT, Itanagar, and Nondo Doka, Assistant Director of the District Industries Centre, Department of Industries.

Both officials reiterated their commitment to supporting the youth of the district and expressed optimism that such initiatives would lay the foundation for long-term development.

As stated in the official communication, the training programme aims to train a total of 80 unemployed youth from Namsai District through three structured courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

These include the Computer Application Associate course (450 hours, NSQF Level 4), Assembly & Maintenance of Personal Computers (240 hours, NSQF Level 3), and the Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) (90 hours, NSQF Level 2).

The curriculum of each course is designed to impart both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical skills, ensuring participants are adequately prepared for real-world industry demands.

The first batch, comprising 20 trainees, began their training today.

The remaining participants will be inducted in subsequent batches over the coming weeks.

The training modules will cover a wide range of technical competencies including basic computer operation, software application usage, hardware troubleshooting, and foundational IT concepts.

It is expected that the programme will not only enhance the technical skill set of the participants but will also open up new employment avenues in both public and private sectors.

Furthermore, by promoting digital literacy and vocational education, the initiative is likely to contribute to the broader socio-economic development of the region.

The event concluded with an interactive session between the participants and the dignitaries.

During the interaction, the trainees expressed their enthusiasm for the opportunity and their eagerness to develop skills that could shape a future in the digital economy.

The training initiative stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through targeted skill development efforts.