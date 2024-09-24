100 Years of Assamese Gramophone Record

HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: The first Assamese gramophone record, which revolutionized the region’s music scene, is set to complete 100 years. To commemorate this historic milestone, a special event will be held in Guwahati on September 27. The gramophone record, first introduced in 1924, holds immense cultural significance as it marked the beginning of recorded Assamese music.

This pioneering record featured two songs, “Xuworar Desh” and “Batori,” which were performed by Nalinibala Devi and Chandra Prabha Saikiani, two prominent cultural figures of Assam. Their work was instrumental in preserving the heritage and rich musical traditions of the region. The recording not only offered a platform for Assamese music but also inspired future generations of artists.

The event, organized by local cultural bodies, will highlight the history and impact of this musical innovation. Scholars, musicians, and enthusiasts will gather to discuss the legacy of Assamese music and its journey through the years. Performances of classical Assamese music and a tribute to the pioneering artists are planned as part of the celebrations.

The centenary celebration of the gramophone record is seen as a proud moment for Assam’s cultural history. It is expected to draw significant attention from both historians and music lovers, as it marks an important chapter in the preservation and promotion of Assamese language and music.

This milestone serves as a reminder of Assam’s rich cultural heritage and the pivotal role that music has played in uniting the people of the region over the last century.