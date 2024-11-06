Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary observed

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 5: BTC chief Pramod Boro unveiled a grand statue of the legendary ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, at Sudhakantha Kanan in Kokrajhar, marking the death anniversary of the iconic cultural figure on Tuesday. The event also saw the launch of a souvenir titled ‘Bhupendra Baibhav’ in his honour.

In his address, BTC Chief Pramod Boro emphasised that the statue was more than just a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika—it represented the enduring spirit of unity, collective growth, and social harmony. Reflecting on Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s immense contributions to Assamese music, culture, and social integration, Boro highlighted the BTC government’s ongoing efforts to foster unity in diversity. He spoke about the need to preserve the distinct identities of all communities in Bodoland while ensuring their active participation in the region’s socio-economic progress.

As part of this vision, Boro announced a series of development initiatives aimed at enhancing Bodoland’s socio-cultural landscape. Key announcements included the construction of a statue of renowned cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha in Tamulpur and the establishment of a Dr Bhupen Hazarika Bhawan in Baksa, with an investment of over Rs 10 crore. Furthermore, Boro extended support for the translation of over 200 songs by Dr Bhupen Hazarika into the Bodo language, a project that will be carried out in Kokrajhar.

State minister for Textiles and guardian minister of Kokrajhar, UG Brahma, also addressed the gathering, praising Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless legacy. He spoke about BTC’s commitment to preserving the cultural identity of the region while promoting harmony and collaboration across Bodoland’s diverse communities.

Former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and ex-DGP, Kuladhar Saikia, lauded the efforts to bring this vision to fruition. He described the statue as a powerful symbol of humanity and a reminder of Dr Hazarika’s global influence, which transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including MP Jayanta Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, Kokrajhar DC Masanda Pertin, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Dr Surath Narzary, and prominent artist Kamal Chandra Kataki, among others, who celebrated Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring legacy.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the country, Jiban Jeuti Krishak Sangha organised the ‘Shradhanjali Anusthan’ on Tuesday to mark the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary musician, lyricist, singer, and filmmaker, at the historic Charon Beel. A community prayer was held, moderated by the president of Jiban Jeuti Krishak Sangha, Tulsi Deka. Floral tributes were offered at the portrait of the music legend by Kulen Das, an employee of the joint director of Health, Morigaon. The program was attended by social worker Diganta Nath, Siva Saikia, Lakheswar Deka, senior reporter Sanu Gogoi, Sunali Devi, among others.

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: Several socio-cultural and other organisations, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad and the AASU of Nagaon district, along with the rest of Assam, observed the 13th death anniversary of legendary singer and musical maestro Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika at various locations in the district on Tuesday.

Nagaon Normal School hosted a commemoration program in honour of the great musical legend, organised by Assam Silpi Kanon. The Uriyagaon Anchalik unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, along with various branches of the youth organization, observed the day by lighting candles in front of Dr Hazarika’s portrait.

Similar programs were also held in different locations, including Marangial-Gadharia village, Telia Pahukata, Maj Uriyagaon, Karaiyani, and Majpathari areas.

The Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha organised a day-long program at Rangolu, while the Nagaon district unit of Bharatiya Gananatya Sangha held a discussion session on Dr Hazarika’s life and philosophy at its Nagaon district office. Eminent personalities, including Jyotirmoy Jana, Ashok Ram Bhattacharyya, Molan Laskar, Kabita Barua, Durlov Pavan Baruah, and Nizara Saikia, participated in the discussion.

Meanwhile, in Silghat, Kaliabor, the death anniversary of the great musical legend of Assam was observed as Humanity Day at Dr Hazarika’s statue near the Brahmaputra River. The program, jointly organised by various organisations, including the Kaliabor Kendriya Chatra Santha, Kaliabor Sakha Sahitya Sabha, and Silghat Ashokastami Mela Samiti, featured candle lighting, performances of Dr Hazarika’s evergreen songs, and other cultural events.

These programs showcased the enduring legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and reinforced his message of humanity and unity.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: The Sonitpur district administration, in collaboration with the Assam government’s Jyoti Bharti (Poki) and under the aegis of the historic Baan Theatre, commemorated the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on Tuesday. The tribute ceremony was held at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi, Tezpur, where the MLA of Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava, in the presence of district commissioner Ankur Bharali, paid floral homage to the legendary bard at his full-length statue. They were joined by additional district commissioner Garga Mohan Das, key officials from the Office of the Cultural Development, the district administration, Baan Theatre, and several esteemed dignitaries from the fields of art, theatre, literature, and social work, all gathered to honor the memory of the luminary musician.

Addressing the audience, MLA Rava shared numerous anecdotes about the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’ from his time in Tezpur. District commissioner Bharali expressed that every creation of Dr Bhupen Hazarika is a cultural treasure, integral to Assamese society. He also highlighted the ongoing Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, observed by the state government, underscoring its importance in preserving Assamese culture and identity in contemporary times.

The day-long event also featured an all-Assam level music and singing competition dedicated to Bhupendra Sangeet in the afternoon, as well as a musical evening celebrating the artist’s works.

Meanwhile, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Baan Theatre, Prahlad Chandra Das Memorial Nrityashala, Chatak, and several organisations in the district paid rich tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and organised day-long colourful programs, including Bhupendra Sangeet, recitations, and various competitions. Additionally, Darpan News Network also paid homage to the legendary bard, with the executive director of the organisation and senior journalist Manoj Bora submitting a memorandum on the day of his death anniversary to the concerned government ministries, urging them to rename Tezpur Airport as Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport.