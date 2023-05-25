12 students to be conferred with Kamal Kumar Brahma Derhasat Bantha 2023



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 24: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) congratulated all the students for clearing HSLC final examination, 2023 conducted by SEBA in Assam.

In a press statement issued to the media on Tuesday, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary extended special regards to the Bodo medium students who passed the HSLC 2023 examination.

Out of 16,584 who appeared for the exam, 13,940 have passed and amongst those students, 3503 passed in first division, 7603 second and 2834 third divisions respectively.

This year, the pass percentage of Bodo medium students’ in HSLC is 84.56%.

ABSU has also declared the 17th Kamal Kumar Brahma Derhasat Bantha 2023’s Top 10 students of the state.

A total 12 students secured the award which has been instituted by ABSU.

In the top ten, the highest percentage is 95.33% and in the 10th rank, it is 91.67%.

The award conferring ceremony will be organised at Govt HS & MP School’s playground in Kokrajhar on May 30.

The students’ union started its mission skill and quality education in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

“The Mission Skill and Quality Education programme by ABSU will continue as it started in the year of Education in 2006, Mission Quality 2007 to 2020 and Mission Skill and Quality Education 2021 to 2025. After the massive campaign for skill and quality education amongst the Bodo medium students and encouraging the mother tongue education. Ever since 2006, the class of 10 Bodo medium students have been accounted for the award, selecting the top 10 highest marks obtaining students as the token of encouragement across the state,” said the press statement.

