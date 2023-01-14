126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 13: Like the previous years, this year also the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Demow Kali Mandir premises on January 23, 2023.

A meeting was also organised in Demow Kali Mandir premises recently regarding this. Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar district committee presided over the meeting. Raj Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Demow regional committee stated the aims of the meeting. Sandhya Rani Dey was selected as advisor, Rabindra Ghosh was selected as president, Malaya Dey was selected as secretary for the organising committee consisting of 20-member for the 126th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.