17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 14, 2023
type here...

126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Jan 13: Like the previous years, this year also the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Demow Kali Mandir premises on January 23, 2023.
A meeting was also organised in Demow Kali Mandir premises recently regarding this. Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar district committee presided over the meeting. Raj Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Demow regional committee stated the aims of the meeting. Sandhya Rani Dey was selected as advisor, Rabindra Ghosh was selected as president, Malaya Dey was selected as secretary for the organising committee consisting of 20-member for the 126th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates product procurement centre

The Hills Times - 0