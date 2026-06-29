Ranoj Pegu outlines development roadmap during Nagaon University visit

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 28: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu paid a courtesy visit to Nagaon University on Sunday, where he outlined a vision for the institution’s future with a focus on infrastructure, academic excellence and the integration of technology into higher education.

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The programme, coordinated by Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, was attended by faculty members, university officials and students.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka welcomed the gathering and presented an overview of the university’s achievements, ongoing initiatives and future development plans.

Addressing the audience, Dr Pegu highlighted the importance of strengthening infrastructure, improving the quality of education and creating a vibrant academic environment.

He stressed the need to integrate artificial intelligence into higher education and advocated the use of information technology in humanities disciplines to equip students with skills that enhance employability and self-reliance.

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The minister also spoke on strategies for the long-term development of Nagaon University, emphasising the role of technology-driven education in preparing students for emerging career opportunities.

Nagaon-Batadroba MLA Rupak Sarma, who is also the president of the Nagaon University Former Students’ Association, attended the programme and thanked the Education Minister for his continued support to the university.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by the state government since the institution’s establishment and said the developmental measures undertaken under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership would help transform Nagaon University into a modern centre of higher education.

The programme was also attended by the Registrar of Nagaon University, representatives of the Nagaon district administration, faculty members, non-teaching staff and office-bearers of the Students’ Union.

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