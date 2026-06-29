Poetry defies definition, says Asam Sahitya Sabha president

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 28: Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami has said that poetry cannot be confined within any fixed definition, describing it as an art form that transcends conventional boundaries.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the Kabya-Kakali (Poetry Confluence) and Kabya-Shibir (Poetry Workshop) organised by the Kabi Sanmilan Sub-committee of the Asam Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with its Jorhat Central Office and hosted by the Tarajan Sanmilita Branch Sahitya Sabha, Dr Goswami remarked that “no expert in the world has been able to define poetry—it cannot be contained within a single finger’s breadth.”

In his address, Asam Sahitya Sabha principal secretary Debajit Bora said Kabya-Kakali was more than a poetry recital, describing it as a platform for nurturing new ideas, linguistic aesthetics and creative expression while bringing together both veteran and emerging poets from across Assam.

The afternoon session, held from 2 pm, was conducted by poet Dr Pranay Phukan and anchored by Kabi Sanmilan Sub-committee convener Naba Rajan. Poet and critic Rajib Bora presented a critical appraisal of the poems recited during the programme.

Twenty-five poets, including Bijay Rabidas, Punya Devi, Punjan Baruah, Gangamohan Mili, Baidya Bright Burhagohain, Ranjit Gogoi, Utpal Doley, Muhi Saikia, Dandiran Bora, Ankur Borgohain, Sushanta Bora, Jayanta Dutta, Bablu Prasad Baruah, Pranjal Kumar Khaund, Dr. Deepa Thakuria, Jonmoni Sahu, Monalisa Saikia, Swapnali Kalita, Jatin Mili, Bandana Kaushik Bordoloi, Samir Shankar Dutta, Lakshi Prasad Regan, Abhijit Gogoi and Ashanta Ratul Dutta, presented their original compositions.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, Dr Goswami also released Kabya-Kakali, a poetry anthology edited by Naba Rajan and published by Sachipatat Publications, featuring the works of 25 poets.

The event was attended by Mahendra Kumar Nath, executive president of the Sabha’s Publicity Sub-committee; Dulal Nath, organisational secretary of the Mangaldoi Regional Office; Akhil Kalita, convener of the Mangal Chandi Brahma Research Centre; central publicity convener Shankusiddha Nath; and Jorhat district representatives Uttam Kumar Hazarika, Mahendra Nath Hazarika and Mitali Saikia.

Felicitations were also extended to former Jorhat District Sahitya Sabha president Nalinibala Hazarika, writer Dr Bandita Goswami Saikia, writer Jogamaya Gogoi, Abrittiratna Shantichhaya Saikia, the Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar Managing Committee and writer Jayashree Saikia.

Earlier, the morning session of the Kabya-Shibir commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Ananda Dutta, founding secretary of the All Assam Kabi Sanmilan, at the auditorium of Danbir Radhakanta Handique Bhawan in Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

Tributes were paid by adviser Dr Paran Baruah and branch president Jona Dutta.

Addressing more than 100 poetry enthusiasts, poet and critic Rajib Bora delivered a lecture on various dimensions of poetry and emphasised the importance of self-reflection.

“Self-analysis and self-criticism make our lives meaningful; we must evolve from being people who write poetry to becoming true poets,” he said.

The participants were welcomed by central office secretary Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, while Tarajan Branch Sahitya Sabha secretary Manognapran Bordoloi proposed the vote of thanks.