Ekal Vidyalaya launches ‘Sri Harimandir Rath’ in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 28: The Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan on Saturday launched the “Sri Harimandir Rath” for its Ekal Vidyalaya Abhiyan in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, aiming to strengthen educational and cultural outreach in rural areas.

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The specially equipped vehicle was flagged off by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, president of the Sivasagar Municipality Tax Payers Association, during a function held at the Sivasagar Lions Club.

The programme was presided over by senior advocate Bishnu Sharma and attended by members and supporters of the Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The “Sri Harimandir Rath” has been fitted with modern audiovisual facilities, including large display screens for educational documentaries and programmes based on the Ramayana, Mahabharata and other subjects.

It also houses brass idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman.

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The vehicle will visit villages where Ekal Vidyalayas—single-teacher schools—are functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisation’s Northeast India Coordinator, Radhakant Shah, outlined the objectives of the Ekal Vidyalaya movement, stating that it seeks to impart education while promoting discipline, patriotism, social responsibility and self-awareness among children in rural communities.

Addressing the gathering, Borthakur recalled the origins of the Ekal Vidyalaya movement in the tribal areas of Jharkhand in 1988 and noted that it has since expanded to more than 89,000 schools across the country.

He emphasised the importance of preserving cultural values and identity through education.

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Chairing the meeting, Bishnu Sharma referred to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and stressed the need to extend education and social service to people living in remote areas of the country.

Teacher Jonmoni Kurmi also spoke on the objectives of the initiative.

Among those present were Buddhanarayan Agarwal, Suman Sharma, Sangita Agarwal, journalist Pranjal Rajguru, Munna Agarwala, Samir Deora, Arun Sing, Pradip Agarwal, Samidh Deora, Gopalijit Mundra, Moni Koiri, Aisengfa Gogoi and several other members of the organisation.