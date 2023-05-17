12th Manash Borah Memorial Debate Competition to be held



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: Manash Borah Memorial Trust in association with Old Boys Association Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG) has announced the 12th edition of the Manash Borah Memorial Debating Competition.

The competition will be organised on May 31, 2023 at ITA Machkhowa, Guwahati. The topic of the competition for this year is ‘The benefits of Artificial Intelligence outweigh the potential risks to humanity’.

It is an inter-institutional debating competition. Students from class 11 to Post Graduate level will be able to take part in the competition. Each institution may nominate two competitors, one to speak for the motion and another against the motion. Debaters can participate either in English or Assamese language. Prizes include a running trophy for the winning team and individual cash prizes.

The last date for registration is May 25, 2023. For more details, kindly contact the following mobile numbers – 9435408398, 8474023286, 9864045243 and 9435047990. Participants are requested to contact Masidur Islam (email id: masidur.islam@gmail.com) or Diganta Gogoi (email id:

diganta1282@gmail.com) for further details.

