20th Convocation of Tezpur University on December 30

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 19: The 20th Convocation of Tezpur University will be held on December 30, 2022 to confer degrees and diplomas upon the candidates who have successfully completed the degrees and diplomas in the examinations conducted after the 19th Convocation held on 26 February, 2022.

Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the University shall be present on the occasion to confer degrees, diplomas and medals to the awardees. Prof Sankar Kumar Pal, member, European Academy of Sciences and Arts, National Science Chair, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), government of India and president, Indian Statistical Institute shall be the chief guest of the convocation. Prof Shekhar C Mande, distinguished professor, Bioinformatics Centre Savitribai Phule Pune University will be the guest of honour.

The 20th Convocation of the university is expected to confer Postgraduate (PG) degree to 873, Undergraduate (UG) degree to 380, PG Diploma to 11 and PhD to 62, distance and online education to 22 candidates.