24th session of All Assam HS Teachers’& Employees Association begins in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 21: The 24th session of All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers’ & Employees Association started on Thursday. It was attended by hundreds of HS teachers and employees from all over the state.

On Thursday, the session began with the inauguration of the delegate’s camp in Marowari Milan Mandir by Pawan Kejriwal.

Inaugurating the first delegates meeting, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur said, “The teachers’ bodies in India have come a long way since the first teachers’ association – Indian Association of Teacher Educators (1950), Boroda in uniting the teachers for the fulfilment of various demands and in raising their standard of living, but it is time to give back to the society in ample measure through quality teaching.”

On Friday, the second day of the programme, Himadrijyoti Dutta, president of state committee hoisted the flag while Naren Rajkhowa, Dhrubajyoti Handique, and Prasanta Kalita offered tarpans in the morning. Mayur Borgohain, working president, reception committee, inaugurated the stage by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Kamaljyoti Gogoi, inspector of schools and president of the Reception Committee released the souvenir ‘Kalanchu’ which was edited by Indra Kamal Phukan.

The seminar on ‘NCF in HS Stage in the light of NEP 2020’ was inaugurated by Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, VC, Birangana Sati Sadhani Vishwavidyalaya. The VC said, “The meta-cognitive skill development in learners is essential in developing the ability to plan, regulate and evaluate what he or she learns. The NEP 2020 stresses most on these pedagogical aspects.”

Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, president, College Principals Association, speaking on NCF, said, “The government’s plan to over-howl education from time to time reflects the inability of the implementing agencies to translate vision into action.”

Kamaljyoti Gogoi presided over the session and urged all the teachers to be involved in teaching as per the document vision of the NEP.

‘Skhya-barta’, the souvenir of the association’s state committee, was released by Thulanta Kumar Bora, former president of the association.

The open session for the third day will be attended by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education minister; Jogen Mohan, Revenue minister; Mamata Hojai, director, Secondary Education; Topon Kr Gogoi, MP, Jorhat; Pulok Patgiri, secretary, Assam HS Education Council; Dr Dayananda Borgohain and a gist of other dignitaries.