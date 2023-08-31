68th Battalion SSB marks National Sports Day with celebratory cricket match

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 30: In observance of National Sports Day, the Frontier Headquarters of SSB Tezpur orchestrated a one-day cricket match in collaboration with the 68th Battalion SSB, Debendranagar. The spirited event took place at the Ushapuri Cricket field, located at the premises of the 68th Battalion SSB, Debendranagar, on Tuesday. The primary objective behind this initiative was to foster an understanding of the value and significance of sports.

- Advertisement -

Worth noting is that National Sports Day is an annual event celebrated on August 29 to promote the importance of engaging in sports and maintaining physical activity in daily life. This day also commemorates the birthday of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The cricket match served as a tribute to the nation’s sports heroes and champions, recognising their remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication in bringing honour to the country.

Concurrently, Tezpur University, Darrang College, and numerous other organisations and institutions also marked the occasion of National Sports Day by organising the Fit India Freedom Run, emphasising the principles of physical fitness and well-being.