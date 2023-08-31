32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 31, 2023
type here...

COHSEM announces date for improvement examination

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Higher Secondary Improvement
Examination, 2023 for theory subjects will be held on
September 4, 2023, COHSEM stated.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has
notified all concerned candidates and principals and heads of
institutions with regards to the Higher Secondary Improvement
Examination, 2023.
According to a notification by Ch Biren Singh, secretary,
COHSEM, the Higher Secondary Improvement Examination,
2023 for theory subjects will be held on September 4, 2023
(Monday) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and that practical will be
held on September 9, 2023 (Wednesday) from 10:00 am
onwards.

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 August, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0