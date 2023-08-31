COHSEM announces date for improvement examination

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Higher Secondary Improvement

Examination, 2023 for theory subjects will be held on

September 4, 2023, COHSEM stated.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has

notified all concerned candidates and principals and heads of

institutions with regards to the Higher Secondary Improvement

Examination, 2023.

According to a notification by Ch Biren Singh, secretary,

COHSEM, the Higher Secondary Improvement Examination,

2023 for theory subjects will be held on September 4, 2023

(Monday) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and that practical will be

held on September 9, 2023 (Wednesday) from 10:00 am

onwards.