COHSEM announces date for improvement examination

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Higher Secondary Improvement
Examination, 2023 for theory subjects will be held on
September 4, 2023, COHSEM stated.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has
notified all concerned candidates and principals and heads of
institutions with regards to the Higher Secondary Improvement
Examination, 2023.
According to a notification by Ch Biren Singh, secretary,
COHSEM, the Higher Secondary Improvement Examination,
2023 for theory subjects will be held on September 4, 2023
(Monday) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and that practical will be
held on September 9, 2023 (Wednesday) from 10:00 am
onwards.