6th edition of Dibrugarh Marathon held

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 22: The 6th edition of Dibrugarh Marathon organised by Marwari Yuva Manch Dibrugarh Greater was held on Sunday which witnessed the participation of over 1,500 sports enthusiasts.

The event that was divided into four categories namely 4 km, 7 km, 11 km and 21.1 km (half marathon) was flagged off from the old Government Boys’ High School field by Dibrugarh Municipal Board chairperson Dr Saikat Patra and vice chairman Ujjal Phukon at 5:30 am.

The winner of the 4 km marathon for male category was Kushal Singh, Prem Dorji was second and Tinku Sharma third. For the 4 km female category, Aditi Sonowal was the winner, Barbi Karmakar was second winner and Hiramati Murah received the third prize. The winners of the 7 km marathon for male category were Humen Senapati, Debajit Kurmi and Dhon Karmakar respectively. For the female category, the respective winners are Kalyani Garh, Urmila Garh, Asha Bania. The respective winners of the 11 km marathon for male category were Basavaraj Majagi, Prashant Patil and Subhash Nayak and for female category, Momota Urang, Rumi Munda, Saheba Ahmed. The winners of the 21.1 km half marathon in male category, Rupan Debnath won the first prize, Tikheswar Kurmi won second and Bikram Das third. In the female category, Rekhamoni Saikia won first & Rupali Munda and Lokhi Bhumij won the second and third prize respectively.